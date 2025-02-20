Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Castings (LON:CGS) Price Target to GBX 325

Castings (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 340 ($4.28) to GBX 325 ($4.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Castings from GBX 390 ($4.91) to GBX 340 ($4.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of LON CGS opened at GBX 257.16 ($3.24) on Tuesday. Castings has a one year low of GBX 224 ($2.82) and a one year high of GBX 404 ($5.08). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 267.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 287.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

