Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Stake Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGUS. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 944.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.