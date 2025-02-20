Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$64.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$68.00. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPX. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Capital Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.89.

TSE CPX opened at C$53.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$33.90 and a 1-year high of C$68.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.64.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

