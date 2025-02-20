Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $129.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Casella Waste Systems traded as high as $115.07 and last traded at $114.93, with a volume of 276672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.36.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWST. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 66,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 34,340 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 154,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

