Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.59 million, a PE ratio of 135.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $35.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $221,613.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $27,637.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,328.54. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,771 shares of company stock worth $886,112. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

