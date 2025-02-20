Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEU opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.77. Centrus Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $122.94.

LEU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,154.62. This represents a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

