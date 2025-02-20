Charlotta Ginman Acquires 1,040 Shares of JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Stock

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) insider Charlotta Ginman bought 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 967 ($12.17) per share, for a total transaction of £10,056.80 ($12,654.84).

JPMorgan Indian Stock Performance

Shares of JII stock opened at GBX 972 ($12.23) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,024.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,016.94. The stock has a market cap of £651.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.57. JPMorgan Indian has a 52-week low of GBX 886 ($11.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,074 ($13.51).

Get JPMorgan Indian alerts:

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported GBX 3.35 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. JPMorgan Indian had a net margin of 74.37% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

JPMorgan Indian Company Profile

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc provides expertly managed exposure to the long-term growth potential of the Indian market.

Key points:

Expertise – The largest Indian investment trust, managed by a highly-experienced team.

Portfolio – Invests in the long-term growth potential of India, boosted by a growing middle class and young population.

Results – Provides exposure to a market that can be difficult to access through a growth-orientated portfolio of Indian equities.

*Source: Association of Investment Companies, January 2019

Why invest in this trust

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc was the first trust to focus purely on Indian companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.