CIBC Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$175.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$176.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$181.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$188.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$181.00.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$171.52 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$130.44 and a 52-week high of C$180.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$173.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$168.72. The firm has a market cap of C$242.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$177.09, for a total value of C$272,363.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,427.24. This trade represents a 98.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total value of C$3,555,721.76. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,024.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

