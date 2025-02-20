CIBC Downgrades Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Neutral

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$81.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$84.00. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BNS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Accountability Research set a C$82.00 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$78.33.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Nova Scotia
Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Nova Scotia
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.