CIBC Downgrades Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Neutral

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$81.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$84.00. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BNS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Accountability Research set a C$82.00 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$78.33.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Shares of BNS opened at C$72.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$74.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$60.68 and a 1 year high of C$80.14.

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.