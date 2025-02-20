CIBC Has Lowered Expectations for Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Price

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Air Canada to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.20.

AC opened at C$17.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.71, for a total transaction of C$130,246.80. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

