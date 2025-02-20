CIBC Has Lowered Expectations for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Price

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s current price.

CAR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.50 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$54.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$61.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$55.38.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$39.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -124.78, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$39.23 and a 1 year high of C$56.71.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, or CAPREIT, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of multiunit residential rental properties located near major urban centers across Canada. The company’s real estate portfolio is mainly composed of apartments and townhouses situated near public amenities.

