CIBC Has Lowered Expectations for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$141.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$141.10.

TSE NA opened at C$123.99 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$102.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$130.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$128.43.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$125.90 per share, with a total value of C$42,050.60. Also, insider Marie-Chantal Gingras sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.79, for a total transaction of C$79,674.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

