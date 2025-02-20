CIBC Raises Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$66.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$66.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cormark downgraded shares of Definity Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.27.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Definity Financial
Definity Financial Stock Performance
Definity Financial Company Profile
Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Definity Financial
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.