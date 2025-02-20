CIBC Raises Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$66.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$66.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cormark downgraded shares of Definity Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.27.

TSE:DFY opened at C$60.06 on Tuesday. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$41.61 and a 52 week high of C$64.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.05. The firm has a market cap of C$6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04.

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

