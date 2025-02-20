CIBC Raises Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$65.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FTS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$67.00 price target on Fortis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$62.45.

Fortis stock opened at C$62.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$51.02 and a 1-year high of C$64.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocelyn Perry sold 11,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.19, for a total transaction of C$746,178.83. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

