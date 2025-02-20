Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.06, but opened at $31.20. Cinemark shares last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 1,764,428 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Cinemark had a return on equity of 60.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in Cinemark by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 319,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,911 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $8,317,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000.

Cinemark Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.38.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

