Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 363.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 210.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Cintas by 343.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Cintas by 300.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $208.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.96. The company has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

