Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Price

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 73 ($0.92) to GBX 66 ($0.83) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
VOD opened at GBX 65.64 ($0.83) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 63.06 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.50 ($1.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.55.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vodafone Group Public
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.