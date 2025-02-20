Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Price

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 73 ($0.92) to GBX 66 ($0.83) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD opened at GBX 65.64 ($0.83) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 63.06 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.50 ($1.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.55.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 330 million customers in 15 countries (excludes Italy which is held as a discontinued operation under Vodafone Group), partner with mobile networks in 45 more and have one of the world’s largest IoT platforms.

