Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 3,292 ($41.42) and last traded at GBX 3,286 ($41.35), with a volume of 500258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,262 ($41.05).

Specifically, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 138,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,231 ($40.66) per share, for a total transaction of £4,484,951.10 ($5,643,577.58).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,835.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,790.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 740 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.