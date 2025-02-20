Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 1.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) were down 1.9% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $267.86 and last traded at $269.02. Approximately 4,014,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 8,437,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.31.

Specifically, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $2,246,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,056.70. The trade was a 42.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.26, for a total transaction of $6,881,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $144,786.76. This represents a 97.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on COIN. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $282.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.94.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.35. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 19.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 22.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $26,665,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 13.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

