Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,822 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Comerica worth $24,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,676,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Comerica by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 165,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Comerica stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

