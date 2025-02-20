Comparing Magnera (MAGN) and Its Peers

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Magnera to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnera and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $1.31 billion -$60.00 million -1.22 Magnera Competitors $4.98 billion $119.73 million 34.84

Magnera’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Magnera has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -10.62% -3.97% Magnera Competitors 2.71% 8.21% 3.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Magnera and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magnera Competitors 130 990 500 113 2.34

Magnera currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.14%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 15.78%. Given Magnera’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnera has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Magnera rivals beat Magnera on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

