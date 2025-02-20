Compass (NYSE:COMP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 17911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on COMP. Barclays lifted their price target on Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Compass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Compass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Compass from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

Insider Activity at Compass

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $63,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,584,828.09. The trade was a 14.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 804,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $4,756,917.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,145,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,681,624.81. The trade was a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,503,816 shares of company stock worth $99,574,208. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass Trading Up 27.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 2.95.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Featured Stories

