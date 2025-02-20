comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

comScore Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Featured Stories

