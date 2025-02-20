Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $26.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Conagra Brands traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 82534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.
CAG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.26%.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
