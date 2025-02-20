Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AG

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AG. Scotiabank cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, January 10th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AG opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.45. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Barclays PLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 497,726 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 71,456 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 683,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 104,092 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 558,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 83,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.