Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Corteva by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $66.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. BNP Paribas raised Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

