Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $360.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $403.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.75, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,716. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

