Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,237.60. This represents a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total transaction of $661,690.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,166.90. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and have sold 23,064 shares valued at $8,157,322. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $335.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.55. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $232.82 and a 1 year high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

