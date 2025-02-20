Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark downgraded shares of Definity Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.27.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFY

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Definity Financial Company Profile

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$60.06 on Tuesday. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$41.61 and a 1-year high of C$64.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04.

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.