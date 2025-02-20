DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $11.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.81.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLO shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in DLocal by 180.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 271,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 175,116 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DLocal by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,613,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after buying an additional 1,360,183 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter worth $488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DLocal by 132.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 280,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in DLocal by 317.8% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 94,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 71,892 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $13.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. DLocal has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $18.27.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

