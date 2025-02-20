DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $11.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.81.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLO shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.
Institutional Trading of DLocal
DLocal Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $13.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. DLocal has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $18.27.
About DLocal
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DLocal
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.