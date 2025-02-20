Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Given New $520.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $559.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.30.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $475.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $440.65 and its 200 day moving average is $434.42. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $925,000. Novem Group purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,626,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

