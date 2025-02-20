Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $126,592,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Dynatrace by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,286,000 after buying an additional 1,207,621 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,133,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 981,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,610,000 after purchasing an additional 884,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,703,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,571,000 after purchasing an additional 648,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.04.
Insider Transactions at Dynatrace
In related news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,700,171.28. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,682 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dynatrace Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE DT opened at $61.68 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatrace
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.