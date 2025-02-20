Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $126,592,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Dynatrace by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,286,000 after buying an additional 1,207,621 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,133,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 981,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,610,000 after purchasing an additional 884,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,703,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,571,000 after purchasing an additional 648,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.04.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,700,171.28. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,682 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE DT opened at $61.68 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.