Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,839,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,298,000 after buying an additional 66,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,246,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 478.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 672,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 556,148 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Easterly Government Properties

In other news, CEO Darrell W. Crate purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,835.89. This trade represents a 6.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of DEA opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $14.52.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.