Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Sets New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $268.00 and last traded at $264.84, with a volume of 991753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $265.47.

Specifically, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.51 per share, for a total transaction of $105,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,059.17. This represents a 2.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $279.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.33.

Ecolab Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ecolab by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

