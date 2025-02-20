Empowered Funds LLC Buys 11,949 Shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 137.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 34,061 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 42,450 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of ALTO stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $126.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.86. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.

Alto Ingredients Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

