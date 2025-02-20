Empowered Funds LLC Sells 12,218 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Kellanova by 1.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 26.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 48.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 7.6% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on K. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.96.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $9,305,285.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,222,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,354,514.82. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock worth $93,291,187. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $82.40 on Thursday. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

