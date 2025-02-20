Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENB. Morgan Stanley set a C$64.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.23.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at Enbridge

Enbridge stock opened at C$60.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.33. The stock has a market cap of C$130.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$45.39 and a 1-year high of C$65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.94, for a total transaction of C$66,293.64. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.