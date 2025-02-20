Endeavor Group (EDR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $30.87 on Thursday. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is presently -11.71%.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 263,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.97 per share, for a total transaction of $38,682,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,587 shares in the company, valued at $61,519,731.39. The trade was a 169.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $214,293.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,958.35. This represents a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,535,485 shares of company stock valued at $239,160,243. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

