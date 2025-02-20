EQT (NYSE:EQT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $56.24 and last traded at $56.02, with a volume of 1351603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.78.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,038,086.64. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in EQT by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 47,825 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in EQT by 168.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in EQT by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 966,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,410,000 after purchasing an additional 226,845 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 1,138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 892,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,717,000 after purchasing an additional 820,794 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in EQT by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

