Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for RSSS Q1 Earnings

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Research Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Research Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Research Solutions’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. Research Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $107.09 million, a PE ratio of -21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 million. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 8.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Research Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Research Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Research Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Research Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Research Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

