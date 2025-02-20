Erik Engstrom Sells 128,798 Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL) Stock

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) insider Erik Engstrom sold 128,798 shares of Relx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,073 ($51.25), for a total transaction of £5,245,942.54 ($6,601,160.87).

Erik Engstrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Erik Engstrom sold 7,521 shares of Relx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,060 ($51.09), for a total transaction of £305,352.60 ($384,236.32).

Relx Price Performance

Relx stock opened at GBX 3,996 ($50.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,846.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,686.32. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,218 ($40.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,205 ($52.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Relx ( LON:REL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 120.10 ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Relx had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 56.71%. Equities analysts expect that Relx Plc will post 134.0035675 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,770 ($60.02) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday.

Relx Company Profile

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

Featured Stories

