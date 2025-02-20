Erik Engstrom Sells 7,521 Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL) Stock

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) insider Erik Engstrom sold 7,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,060 ($51.09), for a total transaction of £305,352.60 ($384,236.32).

Erik Engstrom also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Relx alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, Erik Engstrom sold 128,798 shares of Relx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,073 ($51.25), for a total transaction of £5,245,942.54 ($6,601,160.87).

Relx Stock Down 0.8 %

LON:REL opened at GBX 3,996 ($50.28) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,846.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,686.32. The company has a market capitalization of £73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,218 ($40.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,205 ($52.91).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Relx ( LON:REL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 120.10 ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Relx had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 56.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Relx Plc will post 134.0035675 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,770 ($60.02) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REL

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.