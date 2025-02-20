Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 32.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AUR. TD Cowen raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 2.85.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,276.10. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

