Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $27,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Exelixis by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 252,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 78,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,884,000 after buying an additional 704,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,828,514.55. The trade was a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $425,884.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,561.28. This trade represents a 28.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,785. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.24.

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $37.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

