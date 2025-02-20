Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Update

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 634,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 673,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 253.6 days.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. Extendicare has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $8.11.

Extendicare Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.0279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -185.01%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

