Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Approves Stock Repurchase Program

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 110.86% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $549,807.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,760,901.99. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 366,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,443.10. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,725 shares of company stock worth $713,608 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

