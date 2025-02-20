Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average of $114.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

