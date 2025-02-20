Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 90,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of XOM opened at $110.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.53. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

