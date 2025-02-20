Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cormark Analyst Says

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$2,125.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $268.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2,112.50.

TSE FFH opened at C$2,071.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1,994.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,814.00. The firm has a market cap of C$33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$1,343.50 and a 12-month high of C$2,119.64.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.21, for a total transaction of C$121,008.00. Also, Director Brian Johnston Porter purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2,104.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$210,488.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 111 shares of company stock worth $232,454 and sold 6,313 shares worth $3,103,234. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

