Financial Contrast: Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) versus MARA (NASDAQ:MARA)

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) and MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hut 8 and MARA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 $115.90 million 15.92 -$186.77 million N/A N/A MARA $387.51 million 13.82 $261.17 million $0.79 19.97

MARA has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Hut 8 has a beta of 4.31, suggesting that its stock price is 331% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MARA has a beta of 5.76, suggesting that its stock price is 476% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hut 8 and MARA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 N/A N/A N/A MARA 27.48% -8.40% -6.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of Hut 8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of MARA shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Hut 8 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of MARA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hut 8 and MARA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 0 0 9 0 3.00 MARA 0 6 4 0 2.40

Hut 8 presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.34%. MARA has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 62.65%. Given Hut 8’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hut 8 is more favorable than MARA.

Summary

Hut 8 beats MARA on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other. The company mines Bitcoin. It also offers managed services for energy infrastructure development, such as site design, procurement, and construction management; software automation, process design, personnel hiring, and team training; utilities contracts, hosting operations, and customer management; energy portfolio optimization and strategic initiatives; and finance, accounting, and safety services for digital asset mining site owners, governments, and data center developers. In addition, the company provides colocation, cloud, and connectivity services; hosting services, which include the provision of mining equipment and space, as well as monitors, troubleshoots, repairs, and maintains customer mining equipment; and equipment sales and repair services. Hut 8 Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc. in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

